Geschreven door Geoff Gecontroleerd door Sue Bijgewerkt op 19 oktober 2024 ×

Non GamStop casinos are an excellent solution for UK-based players who excluded themselves from online gambling using GamStop. These international casinos accept players who are not allowed to gamble in the UK, plus they offer more lucrative bonuses, unmatched game varieties, and lean KYC requirements.

Since finding reliable and safe casinos not on GamStop can be a tough ask, we did all the legwork for you. Our experts thoroughly scouted the international casino market and handpicked the most reputable and entertaining non GamStop sites. We will review their unique features, bonuses, game selections as well as discuss what responsible gambling tools are available should you need a GamStop alternative.

Sometimes you just want to get back in the game, so let’s see how to do that with our best non GamStop casino guide!

Best Non GamStop Casinos in the UK 2024: Full List

#1 Golden Panda 9.6 200% Up to €7500 + 10% Weekly cashback Play Now Functies Easy & Safe deposits

Google Pay, Apple Pay, Visa, Mastercard and more!

Daily bonuses and promotions! Please practice responsible gambling when visiting this casino. #2 Instant Casino 9.8 200% Up to €7500 + 10% Weekly cashback Play Now! Functies Fast Withdrawals!

24/7 live chat

Huge welcome offer and tons of games! Please practice responsible gambling when visiting this casino. #3 Incognito Casino 9.3 100% Welcome Bonus up to €300 Play Now! Functies Fully anonymous gambling

All top game providers available

Safe and Easy deposit and withdrawal Please practice responsible gambling when visiting this casino. #4 Slot Monster 9.1 100% up to €500 Welcome Bonus! Play Now! Functies Monster Welcome Bonus!

HUGE selection of games!

Easy and Fast Withdrawals Please practice responsible gambling when visiting this casino. #5 Bof Casino 9 £500 Welcome Bonus package! Play Now! Functies Clean and easy design!

Live casino and slots!

Fast withdrawals (less than 24 hours) Please practice responsible gambling when visiting this casino. Affiliate disclosure. Gebruik van affiliate marketing

Deze tekst bevat affiliate links en we kunnen een commissie ontvangen op de verwijzingen naar derden. De partners die worden aanbevolen op deze site worden altijd getest en veilig bevonden door onze Expert Community

What is GamStop and Why is it Necessary?

GamStop is a self-exclusion service available for casino players in the UK. It is enforced on UK-licensed casinos and prevents GamStop-registered gamblers from accessing UK casino sites. It’s a crucial initiative to help fight gambling addiction or simply allow players to avoid gambling if they wish to do so.

The registration process is rather simple – the person provides necessary personal information and completes verification using one of GamStop’s third party partners, TransUnion or Onfido. At that point they need to choose a minimum exclusion period, the lowest one being 6 months. During that time, they won’t be able to access any UK gambling sites with UKGC license to play games or bet on sports.

GamStop operates in line with The Gambling Act passed in 2005, which mandates safe gambling and protection of vulnerable society groups, such as minors or people suffering from addiction. Ever since March 2020, it also goes completely hand-in-hand with UK Gambling Commission because since then every gambling service provider with a license from UK Gambling Commission must also partake in GamStop.

If you’re wondering whether one of the online casinos you currently play at is licensed by the Gambling Commission and thus registered with GamStop, you can do so at the Public Registry.

What Are Non GamStop Casinos?

Non GamStop casinos are casino sites that are not associated with GamStop voluntary self-excusion service in the UK. These casinos accept UK players regardless of whether they are registered at GamStop or not. They do not hold a local license from UK Gabling Commission and in general operate outside of UK gambling jurisdiction.

But that’s not something to worry about! All non GamStop casinos on our page hold reputable international licenses from regulating bodies like Malta Gaming Authority or Curacao eGaming, and are perfectly legal for players in the UK.

Are Non GamStop Casinos Safe?

Yes, Non GamStop casinos are generally safe. It’s important to verify their SSL protocols, data privacy policies and adherence to fair play, but if you see that a non GamStop casino holds a recognized international license and has mostly positive reviews from other players, you can count on it being safe. You can trust that every casino on this page adheres to the strictest and most rigorous safety standards.

Laws and Regulations of Non GamStop Casinos

Non GamStop casinos operate under a variety of regulations, all based on their gambling jurisdiction and local laws. Usually, you will see one of the following licensing organizations in the footer of a non GamStop casino:

Malta Gaming Authority (MGA)

Curacao eGaming

Gibraltar Gaming Authority

Kahnawake Gaming Commission

Many more licensing organizations out there provide credible gambling licenses that uphold casino operators to strict standards, these are just the most popular ones. To receive a license from any of these regulating bodies, a casino must meet criteria for player protection, data security, and fair gaming.

Note that when you play at non GamStop casinos, you do not qualify for UK Consumer Protection acts. That means if you, for example, encounter issues when withdrawing your winnings, the help you can get from UK authorities is minimal. That’s why you should always read Terms and Conditions at non GamStop casinos very carefully and check that what they are offering or requesting meets your expectations.

For example, each casino will set it’s own rules about deposit bonus wagering requirements, withdrawal limits and times and other crucial aspects. To enjoy the experience, you need to make sure you are aware of it in advance.

Key Benefits of Non GamStop Casinos

UK players choose Non GamStop casinos mainly because they want to resume playing casino games before their GamStop self-exclusion period has finished. However, these international casinos offer more benefits than that, so let’s look into why you should choose a non GamStop casino.

Freedom from UKGC Restrictions

Chances are you registered at GamStop for a 5 year exclusion period, but you want to get back in the game faster than that. That’s where casinos without GamStop come in! They are a perfectly legal international alternative that will free you from any UK Gambling Commission restrictions. At these casinos you are free to play casino games even if you’re still on GamStop self-exclusion program or are otherwise unable to play in UK-licensed casinos.

It also means more lean activity monitoring. Even though UK-licensed casinos are obligated to disclose any pattern tracking in their Terms and Conditions, these standards can sometimes be quite unreasonable and result in account suspension when in fact you didn’t do anything wrong. Non GamStop casinos still monitor their player behavior, but the guidelines are more relaxed and enable you to try out different strategies and play styles.

Larger Bonuses

As per the newest Government response to gambling regulations, casinos are forbidden to offer bonuses that encourage excessive gambling or lead to addiction. That can be interpreted in many ways and usually means something different when considering any individual welcome bonus on offer. But one thing is for certain – on average UK-licensed casinos with GamStop will offer smaller welcome bonuses and significantly less promotions for existing players than internationally-licensed ones.

On the other hand, at UK non GamStop casinos you get to enjoy an array of bonuses, such as cashbacks, reload bonuses, weekly free spins drops and more. We can’t emphasize this enough – welcome bonus size and ongoing bonus variety is a massive advantage for those who choose to play at best casinos not on GamStop.

Easier Registration and KYC

Casinos with GamStop are generally subject to rigorous KYC requirements and are obligated to closely monitor player’s gambling activities as well as ensure proof of identity using Simplified Due Diligence, Customer Due Diligence and other KYC checks. For you as a player it means you will need to provide extensive personal information, undergo ID verification and lengthy identity check procedures all before you can even access the casino.

That’s never great, because after the hassle of such lengthy registration you might not even like the casino’s interface or find their casino game library too small.

Non GamStop casinos usually offer very quick, one or two-step registration process, after which you can claim your welcome bonus and jump straight into the casino games. All of these sites will still require proof of identification and check your documents before you are allowed to withdraw your winnings, but that’s a good practice in place to protect your account from identity fraud or theft. However, accessing the casino and simply seeing if it’s to your liking is not a complicated process, giving you the flexibility you need to find the perfect casino provider.

Flexible Payment Options

Casinos with a license from UKGC are only allowed to offer you debit card, bank transfer, and e-wallet payments, as well as Apple Pay or Paysafecard and similar alternatives on very rare occasions. Credit card payments are forbidden as of 2020, the reasoning being that it helps prevent gambling on borrowed funds. Cryptocurrencies also aren’t allowed.

These regulations make non GamStop casinos the only option for players using crypto, such as Bitcoin, as well as those who simply prefer more flexibility in the way they deposit and withdraw their funs.

Non GamStop Casino Bonuses

Non GamStop casinos have a much richer bonus systems than operators licensed by UKGC. Here are the types of bonuses you can expect at casinos not on GamStop:

Generous welcome bonuses

Non GamStop casinos have very slim regulations about the bonus sizes they are allowed to offer and it all depends on what international license they hold. That means you will see massive amounts of deposit bonus matches, for example 300% match for first deposit up to £1000, as well as ample free spins to test your favorite online slots.

When playing at non GamStop UK casinos you have to watch out for tricky Terms and Conditions. Some casinos might offer unreasonably high wagering requirements, for example 70x. Others might greatly limit the games you can play to wager your bonus or exclude live dealer games from bonuses entirely. However, such instances are very rare and vast majority of non GamStop casinos want you to enjoy your experience and give you plenty of opportunities to try out their games.

Weekly reloads and free spins

Many GamStop casinos will only offer deposit matches and free spins on signup, which doesn’t really benefit the players long term – the moment they hit a losing streak, it makes more sense to register with a new operator, claim new bonuses, and start again.

In the meantime casinos not on GamStop value their loyal players and provide regular deposit matches as well as free spins. Yes, usually they are not as big as what comes with the first deposit bonus package, but it’s still a great way to keep your bankroll healthy and not have to constantly switch operators simply because you’re chasing a new bonus.

Cashbacks to compensate losses

Cashbacks are a rare sight on UK-licensed casinos as they often qualify as an incentive to excessive gambling. But what’s wrong with reducing your losses?

Non GamStop Casinos know that sometimes you might just have a bad week and offer cashbacks on the money you spent so you can try new strategies or play games with higher RTPs. It’s a win-win situation: non GamStop casinos get to keep the players instead of watching them leave disappointed to look for a new casino while players get a bankroll boost and an encouraging gesture.

Ongoing Tournaments

Casinos not on GamStop are known to run exciting tournaments, where you get to either compete against fellow players or work towards a specific goal. They make for a truly enjoyable gaming experience, with some notable examples being:

Slot races where you compete against other casino payers to land the biggest win from a set amount of spins

where you compete against other casino payers to land the biggest win from a set amount of spins Holiday tournaments where you play, for example, Christmas-themed games for a chance to win a prize

where you play, for example, Christmas-themed games for a chance to win a prize Table game challenges where players get to show off their skills and climb the leaderboard for a chance at a prize pool

And that’s just a few examples. Non GamStop casinos are usually very interested in keeping their players happy and engaged as well as creating a sense of community.

Payment Methods at Non GamStop Casinos

Payment method variety is one of the most significant factors when prioritizing non GamStop casinos over locally-licensed UK ones. Let’s take a detailed look at what’s on offer at casinos not on GamStop.

Traditional Payment Options

Both non GamStop casinos and UK-licensed ones will usually offer these payment methods:

Debit cards: Visa, MasterCard

E-wallets: Skrill, Neteller, and similar

Direct bank transfers (in some cases even instant bank transfers)

Even though you might spot an occasional alternative payment method at best casinos with UKGC license, only these three payment methods fully comply with UKGC requirement that only legally obtained and not borrowed funds can be used for online gambling. Non GamStop casinos however offer a bunch more payment methods that give you more flexibility.

Google Pay and Apple Pay

While some UK-licensed casinos accept these payments, Google Pay and Apple Pay are a lot more widely available at casinos not on GamStop. These are a highly coveted payment methods for UK players because of enhanced account security (Face ID), faster registration process as well as the fact that your card details are not directly shared with the casinos. It’s a big advantage for those playing at casinos not on GamStop because they are usually interested in high privacy and security levels.

Paysafecard

Paysafecard is an increasingly popular payment method in online gambling because it allows you to gamble with a fixed amount of money and not link your bank card directly to the online casino. While some UK-licensed casinos offer Paysafecard, it’s a rare occurrence. Non GamStop casinos however offer Paysafecard very widely, which appeals to UK players due to inherent safety and mobile-compatibility.

Credit cards

Most non GamStop casinos will accept all popular credit cards, such as Visa or MasterCard credit. This is strictly forbidden in casinos licensed by UK Gambling Commission. In fact, they will go as far as to forbid e-wallets that are directly linked to credit cards as top-up methods. It limits the player’s options quite a lot, so non GamStop casinos have a big advantage here.

Crypto Payments

Crypto payments are one of the biggest selling points for casinos not on GamStop. Crypto currencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum have gained massive popularity as casino payment methods due to the anonymity associated with them. Crypto casinos are also known to offer massive welcome bonuses and lean KYC requirements, making themvery sought-after payment methods. Since they are not available at UK-licensed casinos, all crypto gamblers turn to non GamStop casinos to play their favorite casino games.

Casino Games at Best Non GamStop Casinos

Non GamStop casinos offer unmatched casino game ranges UK players can enjoy. From popular slots to crash games to 4k live casino streams, UK players will always find their favorite casino game at non GamStop casino of their choice.

Slot Games

At non GamStop slot sites, you can expect a slot library of anywhere between 500 to 9,000 titles. Every non GamStop casino invests a great deal of effort to provide classic and new titles alike, some even develop their own brand slots. It’s needed to stay ahead of the curve; slots are unmatched favorites of pretty much any gambling demographic.

Some of the slot categories you can expect at non GamStop casinos:

Jackpot and progressive jackpot slots (e.g. Mega Moolah by Microgaming or Mega Fortune by NetEnt)

3D slots (Sweet Bonanza 1000 by Pragmatic Play or Gates of Olympus by Pragmatic Play)

Classic 3-reel slots (Tree of Riches by Pragmatic Play or Jester’s riches by Booming games)

Table Games

Who doesn’t love a good blackjack hand or to watch the roulette wheel spin? At non GamStop casinos, you will find a massive selection of table games, from time-tested classics to creative variations.

Here are some options of online casino games at non GamStop gambling sites:

Poker – from classic Texas Hold’em to a bunch of variations like Omaha, Five-Card Draw or the old school Seven-Card Stud

– from classic Texas Hold’em to a bunch of variations like Omaha, Five-Card Draw or the old school Seven-Card Stud Roulette – enjoy European, American or French roulette, as well as spin offs like multi-wheel or double ball roulette (although they will usually have a higher house edge)

– enjoy European, American or French roulette, as well as spin offs like multi-wheel or double ball roulette (although they will usually have a higher house edge) Blackjack – classic, European, Atlantic City, Vegas Strip and many more blackjack variants to test your strategies

– classic, European, Atlantic City, Vegas Strip and many more blackjack variants to test your strategies Baccarat – have fun at Punto Banco (classic), Chemin de Fer, Mini Baccarat and a bunch more varieties of this casino classic

Live Dealer Games

Live casino games is where non GamStop casino sites really shine. State-of-the-art streaming technology, engaging and professional dealers, multi-language live casino game sections – you name it, most international casinos will have it!

Here is what you can expect from non GamStop UK Casinos live dealer games:

4k video streams and multi-angle camera view

Charismatic dealers who interact directly with the players

First-person live casino games and enhancing effects, such as slow motion “Immersive roulette” from Evolution Gaming

Live game shows – who doesn’t love a good live Monopoly or Deal or No Deal session?

Live personalized features, such as favorite bets (mostly available on Playtech Live tables)

Localized live casino games, with multilingual dealers and regional game offers, for example Andar Bahar for Indian players

Live chat you can use to talk to other players at the table

Crash Games

A recent hit among online casino players, crash games like Aviator have already earned their own section at most non GamStop casinos. These games attract UK players who like quick action and high potential payouts. Crash games usually go hand-in-hand with crypto payments for the most streamlined experience: instant top ups, instant results, instant cash outs. Since only non GamStop casinos can accommodate such play style, all UK gamblers interested in crash games are drawn there.

Sports Betting

UK players make up about the largest sports betting market in Europe, so needless to say the quality of sports books at non GamStop sites has to be considered. It’s nothing to worry about though – every reputable non GamStop casino offers solid sports and betting market variety, competitive odds, live betting and free bets to get you started.

How to Choose a Trusted Non GamStop Casino

Every non GamStop casino on our page is vetted, tested and can be 100% trusted. Unfortunately, not all online casinos out there are fair and designed for an enjoyable experience. If you decide to venture out on your own and try testing a new non GamStop casino that isn’t on our list, you are running some risks. To be on the safe side, make sure you check all these aspects.

Reputable International Licensing

All reputable casinos must hold an international license from Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), Curacao eGaming or similar. If you can’t find reliable information about licensing, run for the hills. Online casinos not on GamStop might try to lure you in with an unmatched casino welcome bonus or other perks, but if they lack proper licensing, you’re at a huge risk to never see your winnings.

Where to check: Usually gambling sites proudly display the logo of their licensing organization as well as the licensing number in the footer, more rarely in the About us page. It wouldn’t hurt to go to that licensing organization’s page and search their public data base for your chosen online casino just to be on the life side.

Private data security

You also want to be sure online casinos not on GamStop are taking your personal data security very seriously. Every single non GamStop casino must follow strict SSL encryption protocols.

Where to check: Check the URL of the casino – reputable casinos will have URLs starting with HTTPS and your browser will show a lock symbol next to the address. If you want to go an extra mile, check Privacy Policy and Security pages, most online casinos will have detailed descriptions or their security protocols there.

Fair play

Along with licensing, RNG (Random Number Generator) Certification is another telling sing about how trustworthy an online gambling site is. All non GamStop casino sites should commit to the highest standards of fair play and that is done by providing RNG-certified online casino games from licensed software providers, ensuring fair and transparent Terms and Conditions for wagering your deposit bonus and having clear guidelines for withdrawing winnings.

Where to check: Look for certificates from independent third-party auditing organizations, such as eCogra. Casinos usually display their logos in the footer, About us or Fair Gaming page. You also want to take a close look at what software providers your chosen online casino uses. Look for familiar licensed providers, like NetEnt, Microgaming, Evolution Gaming, and similar.

Withdrawal time and conditions

Many non GamStop casinos impose limits on how much you can withdraw daily, weekly, and per month. That’s understandable and to be expected, it’s a standard procedure that allows online gambling sites manage their cash flow. A reputable casino will also provide clear timelines for processing and releasing your winnings, which should be anywhere between 24 hours to a few days, with an exception of crypto, which is usually processed instantly. What you don’t want to see if vague or unclear conditions for withdrawals or wagering requirements because then you are running the risk of your withdrawals getting denied for no reason.

Where to check: Every non GamStop gambling site must have a page on payment methods, deposits, and withdrawals as well as very clear Terms and Conditions attached to them. If by reading those you can’t make out clear statements about how your winnings on non GamStop slots or other games will be processed and evaluated, it’s best to look for a different gambling site.

Customer Support

Widely accessible customer support means non GamStop sites are taking player experience very seriously and responsibly. It’s usually a strong sign that a casino is reputable and will address your concerns in a timely manner.

Where to check: Look for 24/7 live chat option or at least an email address. Some casinos might offer phone support too, but that is rare and if not offered, shouldn’t be cause for concern. A comprehensive FAQ section with search functionality would be an added bonus.

Self-Exclusion Options

If you’ve decided self-exclude from GamStop UK casinos, chances are at one point your gambling hobby might have gone a bit overboard. When you play at non UK casinos, you will have access to a full range of games, a massive welcome bonus and existing player promotions and many more incentives to keep playing. For your peace of mind and well-being, you should check in advance what options your chosen casino offers for self-exclusion should you feel the need to pump the breaks in the future.

Where to check: Most GamStop free casinos have a dedicated Responsible Gambling page, usually accessible from the footer. You want to look for self-exclusion options such as time outs, spend and deposit limits, voluntary account suspension as well as clear directions on how you can implement them.

Reviews and Other Player Feedback

If you’re still unsure about playing at non GamStop UK casinos, trust fellow gamblers! Even the best casinos will have an angry player or two who lost fair and square yet claims the casino stole their money, so you want to read through a fair amount of feedback to get a good understanding. If you find regular mentions of failure to pay out or casino account closure with no reason, you might want to stay away.

Where to check: Forums and websites discussing how reputable online gambling sites are, such as AskGamblers, would be the best place to start.

Pros and Cons of Non GamStop Casinos

We covered a lot of ground about non GamStop casinos, let’s see a short overview of how they compare against UKGC regulated casinos.

Non GamStop Casinos UKGC licensed casinos GamStop self-exclusion Not available, even GamStop registered payers can play Mandatory, you can’t access casinos if you’re registered Bonus size and variety Great variety of welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, weekly offers and cash backs Limited offers, only what is deemed by UKGC as not encouraging excessive gambling Payment methods Full range of payments: credit and debit cards, e-wallets, crypto payments and many more Debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets, occasionally Apple Pay or Paysafecard. No credit cards or crypto. Game variety Unmatched game variety, with constantly updated slot catalogs, crash games and state-of-the-art live dealer games Decent libraries with some limitations on arcade and live casino games Registration process Quick and easy, some even offer no registration access by connecting directly through your payment provider Lengthy identity checks and KYC procedures before you can even access the casino

Responsible Gambling at Non GamStop Casinos

If you choose to play at casinos not on GamStop, you should consider what responsible gambling alternatives you have. After all, you likely registered at GamStop for a reason and your financial accountability should always come as a priority.

When playing at casinos not on GamStop, you won’t be able to exclude yourself from multiple casinos at the same time because there is no centralized system regulating responsible gambling tools for all existing casinos

However, the vast majority of non GamStop casinos take responsible gambling very seriously and provide you access to one or all of these alternatives to GamStop:

Direct self-exclusion from the casino by filling out a form, emailing their customer support or something similar

by filling out a form, emailing their customer support or something similar A self-imposed time-out which becomes active when you lose a certain amount of money or play for a very long time without a break

which becomes active when you lose a certain amount of money or play for a very long time without a break Financial limits of how much you can spend in a casino during a certain period of time

of how much you can spend in a casino during a certain period of time Deposit limits on how much you can deposit at a casino during a given period of time

on how much you can deposit at a casino during a given period of time Gambling addiction resources such as helplines, educational articles, and online support groups

On your own end you can also install software to block gambling sites, such as Bet Blocker, or even contact your bank to see if they can limit your payments to online gambling providers.

You have to remember that in all these cases you are in charge of your own responsible gambling habits. If you feel like your gambling hobby is getting out of control, you can always join Gamblers Anonymous or contact UK National Gambling helpline. These resources will provide the support needed to stop excessive gambling regardless of whether you’re playing on UK-licensed gambling sites or casinos not on GamStop

Trends and Future of Non GamStop Casinos

In the past years, UK Gambling Commission has only been increasing the regulations and oversight of gambling operators with UK license and it’s fair to expect it will continue to do so. For example, an new major initiative launched in 2023 called “Tell us something in confidence” invites the players to take part in casino regulation by allowing them to report suspicious or unlawful casino activities. The UK government has also proposed to limit slot game stakes per spin and put them in the range of £2-15.

If responsible gambling initiatives and gambling marketing regulations become any stricter, new operators entering the market will have a hard time complying with local UK regulations while still remaining competitive.

For example, most new casinos are interested in offering cryptocurrency payments due to enhanced anonymity and flexibility for the players. However, UK licensing forbids crypto payments in order to eliminate any likelihood of player deposits coming from funds related to unlawful activities. Unless UK Gambling Commission lifts the cryptocurrency ban, most newly established casinos will operate as non GamStop casinos.

For UK players that means choosing casinos not on GamStop whenever they want to test new operators or expand the list of their go-to online casinos.

Top Non GamStop Casinos: Conclusion

UKGC casinos are limiting and it’s not just because of GamStop self-exclusion. A smaller casino welcome bonus, limited free spins or free bets, lack of crypto payments, and other disadvantages will become evident when comparing GamStop UK Casinos with internationally licensed ones.

That’s why we set out to select best online casinos not on GamStop that ensure an enjoyable gaming experience with no unnecessary restrictions. These sites still uphold the highest licensing, security, and fair play standards, but no UK license gives them more flexibility to enhance player experience with huge welcome bonuses, massive non GamStop slots offers and a variety of payment methods.

Non GamStop casinos on this page are perfectly legal and happily accept players from the UK, so give one of them a shot and discover what non GamStop gambling is all about!