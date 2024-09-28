Real Prize Casino Review

Geschreven door Sureshni Gecontroleerd door Ruben Bijgewerkt op 28 september 2024 ×

Established in 2023, with over 150 casino-style games, Real Prize Casino has boldly claimed the title of being the number one social casino in the US. As a sweepstakes veteran I had to review this casino to see if it lived up to its claim and it did not disappoint. In my review I cover everything you need to know to start playing at Real Prize Casino – from their sign up process, bonus offerings, vegas-style games and how to redeem cash prizes. I also give you some top tips that I picked up along the way on how to earn free daily sweeps coins and maximize your bonuses!

Real Prize Casino: General Information

Year Established 2023 Physical Address 8 The Green #15134 , Kent, Delaware, 19901 USA Welcome bonus 100,000 GC and 2 SC Currencies Gold Coins and Sweepstake Coins Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Instant Bank Transfer, Skrill, Apple Pay Payout Percentage 98.88% Gaming Selection Slots, Table Games, Hold & Win, Candy Land, Instant Wins Restricted States Michigan, Idaho, Nevada, and Washington. Customer Support FAQ and Email Languages English Expert Rating 9.5/10

How Real Prize Casino Works

Real Prize Casino operates on a dual currency system, which consists of Gold Coins (GC) which hold no monetary value and Sweeps Coins (SC) which are redeemable for prizes. I looked into how each of these coins worked and how many coins are gifted from the get go:

Gold Coins (GC) are purely for entertainment purposes! I received 100,000 GC upon sign up which I was able to use immediately to start playing all their games – slots, blackjack, roulette and more. You can accumulate Gold Coins through daily bonuses, special promotions, or direct purchases which I’ll cover in a bit more detail below. Keep in mind that these coins don’t hold any real value though and cannot be redeemed for cash or other prizes. Nevertheless, they allowed me to test all the games and enjoy the full casino experience without any financial risk.

Sweeps Coins (SC), on the other hand, offered a taste of the more competitive side of the casino, because I could redeem them for cash prizes once enough was accumulated. I received 2 SC with the sign up bonus and accumulated more through:

Daily login

Gold Coin purchases, you will receive SC in your package as an added bonus

Taking part in their social media competitions on Facebook and Instagram

Completing game challenges on the site

Mail-In Requests

Special giveaways

You’ll need to accumulate a minimum of 100 SC first to redeem a cash prize from Real Prize Casino but only 45 SC are required for a gift card prize, which was quite easy for me to achieve when playing games in SC mode.

Real Prize Casino Bonuses

I had an assortment of bonuses to claim on a daily basis at Real Prize which helped me extend my gameplay and stack up more coins without needing to make a purchase. Some of the best no deposit bonuses I came across were:

Sign Up Bonus : 100,000 GC and 2 SC upon successful registration.

: and upon successful registration. Daily Login Bonus: I received 5000 GC and 0.30 SC just for logging in daily.

I received and just for logging in daily. Referral Bonus: I was awarded 100,000 GC and 20 SC for each friend I referred once they made a minimum purchase of $15.00 USD.

I was awarded and for each friend I referred once they made a minimum purchase of $15.00 USD. Daily Game Challenges : Playing games like Sweet Bonanza and spinning 20 times at a minimum of 2 SC triggers a reward.

: Playing games like and spinning 20 times at a minimum of 2 SC triggers a reward. Social Media Bonus: Following Real Prize Casino on X (@RealPrizecom), Instagram (@Real.Prize), Facebook (@RealPrizeCasino), and YouTube (@RealPrize) and participating in fun challenges on their pages increases your chance to win free SC.

Following Real Prize Casino on X (@RealPrizecom), Instagram (@Real.Prize), Facebook (@RealPrizeCasino), and YouTube (@RealPrize) and participating in fun challenges on their pages increases your chance to win free SC. Email Bonus: After successfully registering I received several bonus codes via email from the casino.

Real Prize Casino Game Offering

Real Prize Casino has a very competitive suite of games in comparison to other sweepstakes sites. I came across all the slot favorites such as Gates of Olympus, Sweet Bonanza, Secret Book of Amun-Ra, and with over 10 gaming providers, I really felt spoiled for choice. Not only do they offer over a hundred slot games but they also provide a good selection of Megaways slots, an entire section dedicated to Candyland games & Instant Win games plus a few table games which can be rare to find at sweepstakes casinos. All games are accessible on both mobile and desktop which made it possible to game on the go!

My Top Pick Jokers Jewel’s Number of Slot Games 150+ Number of Jackpot Games 20+ Number of Table Games 3 Other Gaming Options MEGAWAYS, Lucky Wins, Hold & Win Software Providers Bgaming, Evo Play, Relax Gaming, Fanstasma, Slot Mill, Spade Gaming + 5

Navigating to my game of choice was extremely easy at Real Prize, the games are broken down into 15 categories and you have the option to use the search bar if you are looking for a specific title. I quite enjoyed their Olympus Legends game section where I found 10+ Olympus themed games. Each game displays the game volatility upon entry which I found super helpful when looking for high volatility slots to play.

How to Register at Real Prize Casino

1 Visit Real Prize Casino and click on ‘’Play Now’’



2 Sign in with Google, Facebook or email, fill in your details and click on “Create Account” 3 Your welcome bonus of 100,000 GC and 2 SC will reflect in your balance immediately.

Real Prize Casino Banking Options

When it comes to banking options at Real Prize Casino, I found the available options to be somewhat limited, the casino doesn’t support any crypto methods yet and only one web wallet option is currently available, but on the brighter side their banking process was secure and very straightforward which made transactions for purchases and redemptions quick and easy.

Method Purchases Redemptions Visa ✅ ✅ Mastercard ✅ ✅ Apple Pay ✅ ✅ Instant Bank Transfer ✅ ✅ Skrill ✅ ✅ Cryptocurrency ❌ ❌

How to Purchase Coins at Real Prize Casino? Navigate to “Store” Navigate to the ‘’Store’’ section in the lobby where you will find 8 coin packages available for purchase, the bigger the coin bundle, the more SC you will get as a bonus. Select your bundle Select your bundle. I opted for the $100 bundle as it gave me the biggest rewards. Not only did I get 125 SC for free but it also boosted my VIP points by 1000. Payment Method Choose your preferred method of payment, fill in the details and click on “Purchase”

Real Prize Casino currently offers 8 coin packages, the highest being 625,000 GC and 125 SC free for $100. Although the casino provides you with a generous amount of coins on a daily basis, there is a chance of them running out before your next free bonus, and at this point you have the option of heading to their coin store. I opted to extend my gameplay twice whilst playing at Real Prize and purchasing coins was a smooth process.

You will be required to verify your account by submitting a valid identity document before any purchases and redemptions can be made. These are the Government-issued photo ID documents accepted by Real Prize Casino:

State or National ID Passport or Drivers Licence

You will also be required to take a selfie.

How to Redeem SC at Real Prize Casino

You can redeem your SC at Real Prize Casino for either gift cards or a cash prize. You need to have at least 100 SC to be eligible for a cash reward and to initiate the gift card redemption, you need a minimum of 45 SC. Most sweepstakes casinos I have reviewed require 100 SC for gift card redemptions, so Real Prize is already ahead of the game with this fairly low requirement.

Players can redeem their SC for gift cards via the PrizeOut feature through the following merchants:

Amazon

Uber Eats

Adidas

Ulta Beauty

1 Head to the “Redeem” section in the lobby, ensure you have verified your account and select the amount of coins you would like to redeem for a cash prize or gift card.

2 Once I requested to redeem my coins for a cash prize, the PrizeOut redemption was processed within 3 working days and confirmation was sent to my registered email address. The cash prize was sent to the same method I used to purchase coins. Overall, an easy redemption experience and a big reason I recommend this sweeps casino.





Security and Fair Play at Real Prize Casino

License N/A RNG Tested Games Yes Age Restriction 18+ KYC Checks Yes, proof of ID required for purchase and redemption of coins. Website Encryption SSL Encryption

Real Prize Casino adheres to all the criteria for a safe and reliable social gaming platform. It operates in accordance with sweepstakes regulations, ensuring identity and age verification are confirmed prior to any purchases or prize claims. The platform also has a comprehensive player protection policy and actively promotes Responsible Gaming and Fair Play for its users.

Real Prize Customer Support

Phone No Email Email Contact Form Live Chat No FAQ Page https://help.realprize.com/hc/en-us Hours of Availability 24/7

Sweepstakes Expert Section

Overall my experience at Real Prize Social Casino was one to remember. The casino is still quite new on the market but has lots of potential to be on par with other sweeps sites. They offer a good game selection but need a few more to compete with other social casinos like Hello Millions and WOW Vegas. They come in strong with their bonus offerings, as not many sweeps casinos give you 100,000 coins as a welcome bonus and they have tons of free coins available on their social pages which made it quite easy to stack up enough coins for a cash prize.