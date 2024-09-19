Apparata.net Logo
High 5 Sweepstakes Casino Review

  • Over 1000 Slot Games
  • Cash and Gift Card prizes
  • Leaderboards, Rapid Rewards, Jackpots and Boost on Demand
  • Live dealer table games
  • Refer a Friend bonus

Our sweepstakes experts provide an in-depth breakdown of everything you need to know about  High 5 Casino. We look into their biggest bonuses, huge selection of games and provide you with ways to earn daily SC!

High5-casino-logo-sweepstakes
High 5
9.8
What we like about High 5:

1,400 Games
Jackpot Prizes of over one million coins
Casino app for Android and iOS

High 5 areas for improvement:

No live chat
Author
Written by
Jolien
Fact-checked by
Ruben
Last updated on

High5
9.5

Rapid Rewards Jackpots

  • Stand a chance to win one of 3 jackpot prizes when playing jackpot games
  • Minor, Major, Grand Jackpot to be won
  • 16 jackpot games that provide over 1 million GC to be won
High 5 Casino: General Overview 2024

Year Established2012
Welcome bonus250 GC, 5 SC, 600 Diamonds
CurrenciesGold Coins & Sweeps Coins
Payment MethodsVisa, Mastercard, Trustly, Skrill
Payout Percentage98.7%
Gaming SelectionSlots, Live Dealer Table Games, Boost on Demand, Jackpot Games.
Restricted StatesWashington, Michigan, Kentucky, Nevada and Idaho
Customer SupportEmail Support 
LanguagesEnglish 
Expert Rating9.9/10

How High 5 Sweepstakes Casino Works

As the winner of the prestigious 2023 EGR award for Social Casino of the Year, High 5 Casino has made a name for themselves in the sweepstakes industry. With over 1000 games, huge jackpot winning potential and one of the biggest welcome bonuses on the sweepstakes market, it is definitely the number one choice for most players. Unlike traditional online casinos, High 5 games are completely free to play. The site follows sweepstakes laws, which allow them to operate legally in the following way:

High 5 casino operates with two virtual currency coins: 

Gold Coins: Gold coins are virtual coins that players get for free upon sign up. You will get 250 GC when you register at High 5 Casino, these coins can be used to play all 1000 games and will grow as game winnings are accumulated. If you ever run out of GC and want to continue spinning the reels, they can also be bought to extend your gameplay. One thing to keep in mind is that GC holds no monetary value, meaning that no cash prizes can be won with them. When playing in GC mode all game wins are virtual wins. 

Sweepstake Coins: On a slightly more exciting note, players have the option of spinning the reels in Sweepstakes Mode and winning real prizes. Unlike GC coins, SC coins do hold monetary value and can be redeemed for cash and gift card prizes. Players can collect SC by playing games in SC mode and winning. SC can also be received as a free bonus when Gold Coins are bought.

High 5 sweepstakes casino switch coins

High 5 Casino Bonuses: 2024

  • Sign Up Bonus: Receive 250 Gold Coins, 5 SC and 600 Diamonds upon sign up.
  • Referral Bonus: Receive 200 GC, 5 SC, and 200 Diamonds for each friend.
  • Social Media Bonuses: Participate in fun games and trivia on their Instagram, Facebook, and X social media pages to win coins.

High 5 Social Casino Game Offering

Our Top PickBig Bad Buffalo
Number of Slot GamesOver 1000
Number of Jackpot Games 16
Number of Table Games6
Other Gaming OptionsLive Casino, Boost on Demand, Jackpot Games, Exclusive & Featured Games, 
Software ProvidersPragmatic Play and IGT

Explore exclusive jackpot games with over one million coins up for grabs!

High 5 sweepstakes casino jackpots section

Check out their Live Dealer section in the lobby where you can play 6 exclusive live blackjack and roulette games.

High 5 sweeps casino lve dealer section

High 5 Casino Diamond Coins Feature 

High 5 Casino has a one up on other sweepstakes sites due to its Diamond feature! You will receive 600 exclusive diamond coins upon sign up, but may be wondering what they can be used for? Diamond coins can be used to purchase Boosts on games to supercharge your games and earn more SC!

You will simply need to click on Boosts on Demand in the lobby to access the Boost Store and purchase your boost. Select the game you want to get your boosts on and free bets will be waiting for you on that game!

How to Earn Diamond Coins?

  • Earn 600 diamonds from the welcome bonus
  • Earn diamond coins when climbing leaderboards
  • Collect free diamond coins every 4 hours
  • Get diamond coins with every 300 SC spins
Diamond currency at High 5 casino

How to Register at High 5 Casino

Registering at High 5 Casino is a simple 4-step process:

1

Step 1: Visit High 5 Casino and click on ‘Sign Up’High 5 casino homepage with welcome bonus listed

2

Step 2: You will have the option of signing up with your Google Account, Apple ID, or regular email.High 5 sweepstakes registration options

3

Step 3: Create a unique username, enter your email address, and a strong password and click on the Registration button. High 5 sweeps casino registration options

4

Step 4: You will be welcomed with 250 GC, 5 SC and 600 Diamonds which will instantly be added to your balance!High 4 casino lobby with welcome bonus credited

High 5 Casino Banking Options 

MethodPurchasesRedemptions
Visa
Mastercard
Bank Transfer
Trustly 
Skrill
Cryptocurrency

How to Purchase Coins at High 5 Casino?

Gold Coins can be purchased to extend your gameplay and you will also receive additional bonus SC with your purchase! High 5 Casino does require you to verify your account before making a purchase. Overall the purchase process is a fairly simple one:

1

Step 1: Click on the “Buy” icon in the lobbyHigh 5 buy sweeps coins button

2

Step 2: You then see all coin bundles available to purchase, the bigger the coin bundle, the more SC you will earn.

3

Step 3: Select your bundle and preferred payment method, then enter your card details.

4

Step 4: Your newly purchased GC and SC coins will be added to your balance.

Redeeming Coins at High 5 Casino

You can redeem your SC for real prizes in the form of cash or a gift card at High 5 Casino. However, you will first need to verify your account by uploading a government-issued photo ID. Any of the below documents can be used for this:

  • State or National ID
  • Passport
  • Drivers License

You will also be required to take a selfie. 

Simply navigate to the menu and click on ‘’Redeem’’ to verify your account and redeem your prize. You have the option to redeem your prize in the form of a Gift Card or Cash Prize. 

High 5 sweeps coins redeem button

Security and Fair Play at High 5 Casino

License N/A
RNG Tested GamesYes
Age Restriction18+
KYC ChecksYes, proof of ID required for purchase and redemption of coins.
Website EncryptionSSL Encryption

High 5 Casino ensures player safety and security of your personal data by making use of an SSL certificate to enable an encrypted connection that makes sure all data passed to their servers is secure and cannot be intercepted.

High 5 Casino: Customer Support

PhoneN/A
Emailsupport@high5casino.com
Live ChatNo
FAQ PageNo
Hours of Availability24/7

High 5 Casino Review: Rankings by Category 

Bonuses and promotions
10 / 10
Casino games
10 / 10
Live casino
8.9 / 10
User experience
10 / 10
Registration process
10 / 10
Payment methods
10 / 10
Customer support
8.9 / 10
Responsible gaming
10 / 10
Design and usability
10 / 10
Overall rating: 9.8/10

Conclusion

High 5 Casino is definitely one of the highest rated sweepstakes casinos recommended by us, for many reasons. Whilst doing this review we tested hundreds of High 5 games, which provided endless entertainment, high quality gameplay and lots of winning coins that amplified our coin balance. Not only does High 5 Casino give players a generous amount of GC to start playing upon sign up, but they also award you 5 free SC  – which is quite competitive in comparison to other sweeps sites. 

Although High 5 Casino could improve on their available payment methods by including more web-wallets and cryptocurrency, they have made sure to keep the redemption process as simple as possible which is a big benefit to players wanting to claim their sweeps prizes. Overall High 5 Casino is one of the best places to experience sweepstakes gaming!

How Our Experts Reviewed High 5 Casino

  • The review on High 5 Casino was conducted by three casino experts in our team.
  • Our review took 4 days to complete. We tested the overall experience from signing up, playing the games, partaking in social media contests and redeeming a cash prize.

High 5 Sweepstakes Casino FAQ

Jolien

