High 5 Casino: General Overview 2024

Year Established 2012 Welcome bonus 250 GC, 5 SC, 600 Diamonds Currencies Gold Coins & Sweeps Coins Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Trustly, Skrill Payout Percentage 98.7% Gaming Selection Slots, Live Dealer Table Games, Boost on Demand, Jackpot Games. Restricted States Washington, Michigan, Kentucky, Nevada and Idaho Customer Support Email Support Languages English Expert Rating 9.9/10

How High 5 Sweepstakes Casino Works

As the winner of the prestigious 2023 EGR award for Social Casino of the Year, High 5 Casino has made a name for themselves in the sweepstakes industry. With over 1000 games, huge jackpot winning potential and one of the biggest welcome bonuses on the sweepstakes market, it is definitely the number one choice for most players. Unlike traditional online casinos, High 5 games are completely free to play. The site follows sweepstakes laws, which allow them to operate legally in the following way:

High 5 casino operates with two virtual currency coins:

Gold Coins: Gold coins are virtual coins that players get for free upon sign up. You will get 250 GC when you register at High 5 Casino, these coins can be used to play all 1000 games and will grow as game winnings are accumulated. If you ever run out of GC and want to continue spinning the reels, they can also be bought to extend your gameplay. One thing to keep in mind is that GC holds no monetary value, meaning that no cash prizes can be won with them. When playing in GC mode all game wins are virtual wins.

Sweepstake Coins: On a slightly more exciting note, players have the option of spinning the reels in Sweepstakes Mode and winning real prizes. Unlike GC coins, SC coins do hold monetary value and can be redeemed for cash and gift card prizes. Players can collect SC by playing games in SC mode and winning. SC can also be received as a free bonus when Gold Coins are bought.

High 5 Casino Bonuses: 2024

Sign Up Bonus : Receive 250 Gold Coins , 5 SC and 600 Diamonds upon sign up.

: Receive , upon sign up. Referral Bonus: Receive 200 GC, 5 SC, and 200 Diamonds for each friend.

Receive for each friend. Social Media Bonuses: Participate in fun games and trivia on their Instagram, Facebook, and X social media pages to win coins.

High 5 Social Casino Game Offering

Our Top Pick Big Bad Buffalo Number of Slot Games Over 1000 Number of Jackpot Games 16 Number of Table Games 6 Other Gaming Options Live Casino, Boost on Demand, Jackpot Games, Exclusive & Featured Games, Software Providers Pragmatic Play and IGT

Explore exclusive jackpot games with over one million coins up for grabs!

Check out their Live Dealer section in the lobby where you can play 6 exclusive live blackjack and roulette games.

High 5 Casino Diamond Coins Feature

High 5 Casino has a one up on other sweepstakes sites due to its Diamond feature! You will receive 600 exclusive diamond coins upon sign up, but may be wondering what they can be used for? Diamond coins can be used to purchase Boosts on games to supercharge your games and earn more SC!

You will simply need to click on Boosts on Demand in the lobby to access the Boost Store and purchase your boost. Select the game you want to get your boosts on and free bets will be waiting for you on that game!

How to Earn Diamond Coins?

Earn 600 diamonds from the welcome bonus

Earn diamond coins when climbing leaderboards

Collect free diamond coins every 4 hours

Get diamond coins with every 300 SC spins

How to Register at High 5 Casino

Registering at High 5 Casino is a simple 4-step process:

1 Step 1: Visit High 5 Casino and click on ‘Sign Up’ 2 Step 2: You will have the option of signing up with your Google Account, Apple ID, or regular email. 3 Step 3: Create a unique username, enter your email address, and a strong password and click on the Registration button. 4 Step 4: You will be welcomed with 250 GC, 5 SC and 600 Diamonds which will instantly be added to your balance!

High 5 Casino Banking Options

Method Purchases Redemptions Visa ✅ ✅ Mastercard ✅ ✅ Bank Transfer ✅ ✅ Trustly ✅ ✅ Skrill ✅ ✅ Cryptocurrency ❌ ❌

How to Purchase Coins at High 5 Casino?

Gold Coins can be purchased to extend your gameplay and you will also receive additional bonus SC with your purchase! High 5 Casino does require you to verify your account before making a purchase. Overall the purchase process is a fairly simple one:

1 Step 1: Click on the “Buy” icon in the lobby 2 Step 2: You then see all coin bundles available to purchase, the bigger the coin bundle, the more SC you will earn. 3 Step 3: Select your bundle and preferred payment method, then enter your card details. 4 Step 4: Your newly purchased GC and SC coins will be added to your balance.

Redeeming Coins at High 5 Casino

You can redeem your SC for real prizes in the form of cash or a gift card at High 5 Casino. However, you will first need to verify your account by uploading a government-issued photo ID. Any of the below documents can be used for this:

State or National ID

Passport

Drivers License

You will also be required to take a selfie.

Simply navigate to the menu and click on ‘’Redeem’’ to verify your account and redeem your prize. You have the option to redeem your prize in the form of a Gift Card or Cash Prize.

Security and Fair Play at High 5 Casino

License N/A RNG Tested Games Yes Age Restriction 18+ KYC Checks Yes, proof of ID required for purchase and redemption of coins. Website Encryption SSL Encryption

High 5 Casino ensures player safety and security of your personal data by making use of an SSL certificate to enable an encrypted connection that makes sure all data passed to their servers is secure and cannot be intercepted.

High 5 Casino: Customer Support

Phone N/A Email support@high5casino.com Live Chat No FAQ Page No Hours of Availability 24/7

Conclusion

High 5 Casino is definitely one of the highest rated sweepstakes casinos recommended by us, for many reasons. Whilst doing this review we tested hundreds of High 5 games, which provided endless entertainment, high quality gameplay and lots of winning coins that amplified our coin balance. Not only does High 5 Casino give players a generous amount of GC to start playing upon sign up, but they also award you 5 free SC – which is quite competitive in comparison to other sweeps sites.

Although High 5 Casino could improve on their available payment methods by including more web-wallets and cryptocurrency, they have made sure to keep the redemption process as simple as possible which is a big benefit to players wanting to claim their sweeps prizes. Overall High 5 Casino is one of the best places to experience sweepstakes gaming!

How Our Experts Reviewed High 5 Casino

The review on High 5 Casino was conducted by three casino experts in our team.

Our review took 4 days to complete. We tested the overall experience from signing up, playing the games, partaking in social media contests and redeeming a cash prize.